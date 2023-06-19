4 Killed, 80 Injured in Head-On Collision in Tamil Nadu

At least four passengers were killed while as many as 80 people sustained injuries after two speeding buses collided head on in Tamil Nadu on Monday morning.
The incident was reported at Pattampakkam area in Cuddalore district where a bus headed to Panruti collided head with a bus from opposite direction.
According to reports, the tyre of the bus heading to Panruti burst due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle and collided head on with the bus coming from the opposite direction.
In the major accident, four people died on the spot while 80 others who were travelling in the busses sustained severe injuries.
Meanwhile, a patrol team and police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured with the help of locals. They were admitted to Cuddalore Government General Hospital for treatment.
It has come to the fore that a few injured people sustained severe injuries and were referred to Government General Hospital in Puducherry for advanced treatment.
Tamil Nadu government announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs. 50,000 to the people who sustained severe injuries and Rs. 25,000 to the people who sustained minor injuries.