4 Killed After Roof Collapse in UP’s Prayagraj

Four people were killed and eight others sustained injuries after the roof of a house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday.

The roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall, said Circle Officer Sarvanand.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences for the deaths and the district officials are directed to provide free treatment to the injured.

CM Yogi also announced Rs. 4 lakh compensation to families of the victims.

The eight injured are being treated at the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and their condition is stable, the Circle Officer informed.