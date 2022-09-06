NDRF team deployed to rescue stranded people in Bengaluru

As incessant rainfall continues to lash Karnataka capital Bengaluru, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue people from inundated areas of the city.

Traffic was disrupted in different parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday due to water logging. With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, many IT professionals in India’s Silicon Valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces on Monday.

Meanwhile, after taking the overview of the state, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released Rs 300 crores to deal with the current situation and maintain the city’s basic infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted widespread rainfall for the next five days in coastal and north interior Karnataka, three days widespread rains followed by fairly widespread rains in the next two days in South interior Karnataka.

The city’s civic body BBMP has also issued helpline numbers. The toll free number 1533 will also act as the rain helpline. The BBMP also has a 24×7 helpline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), along with zonal helpline numbers.