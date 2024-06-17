4 Maoists Killed In Police Encounter In Jharkhand

At least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police on Monday morning in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.
The encounter took place in the Tonto and Goilkera area during a police operation aimed at curbing Maoist activities in the region. Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations), Amol V Homkar, confirmed the incident.
"Four Maoists, including a zonal commander, a sub-zonal commander, and an area commander, were killed in the gunfight. Two others, including another area commander, have been arrested," police informed PTI.
In addition to the fatalities and arrests, police recovered rifles of various calibers from the site.
The operation in Chaibasa was initiated based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Maoist militants, leading to the swift neutralization of several high-ranking Maoist leaders by the security forces.