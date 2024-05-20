4 Suspected ISIS Terrorists Nabbed at Ahmedabad Airport

Four suspected terrorists allegedly linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were reportedly arrested at the Ahmedabad Airport on Monday.
The terrorists were arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from the airport while they were waiting for their handler.
All four are said to be Sri Lankan nationals, as per the sources from the Police.
Meanwhile, according to reports, the ATS officials have taken them into custody and their interrogation is underway.
As per the primary investigation, they traveled from Sri Lanka to Ahmedabad via Chennai. They reportedly reached Ahmedabad via Chennai from Sri Lanka. They were in touch with Pakistani handlers, according to local media reports.
It may be noted that, on May 12, the Ahmedabad airport received a bomb threat email which turned out to be a hoax after security personnel searched the airport complex, but nothing suspicious was found.
Today's arrests also come ahead of the arrival of three IPL teams at the airport for the qualifier and eliminator games.