4 Terrorists Killed In Separate Encounters In J&K

Four terrorists were killed and one was captured alive in separate counter-terrorism operations in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the police informed.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that they killed two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama, one each in Ganderbal and Handwara of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

Inspector General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “We had launched joint operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far, two terrorists of JeM, including one Pakistani, has been killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal and Handwara.”