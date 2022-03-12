4 Terrorists Killed In Separate Encounters In J&K

Four terrorists were killed and one was captured alive in separate counter-terrorism operations in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the police informed.
Jammu and Kashmir police said that they killed two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama, one each in Ganderbal and Handwara of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.
Inspector General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “We had launched joint operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far, two terrorists of JeM, including one Pakistani, has been killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal and Handwara.”
He was further quoted by ANI as saying, “Encounters are now over in Handwara and Pulwama. We have also arrested one terrorist alive.”
An encounter had broken out on Friday night at the Chewaklan area of Pulwama. Similarly, another encounter broke put in the Serch area of Ganderbal early today morning while yet another encounter has started at Nechama in the Rajwar area of Handwara, informed police.
The police forces are monitoring the situation on the ground and further probe into the matter is underway, they added.