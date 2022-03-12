Congress G-23 Meet After Party's Humiliation In Assembly Polls

Senior Indian National Congress (INC) party leaders, who are a part of the Group 23, met at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence on Friday and raised concerns over the successive defeats of the party in Assembly and Parliamentary elections.

The meeting came after Congress suffered humiliation in the recently held assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Some of the senior leaders reportedly called for skipping the upcoming Congress Working Committee meeting as Chief Ministers, Youth Congress leaders and presidents of frontal organizations only praise the Gandhi family and nothing serious is discussed, reported ANI quoting sources.

Meanwhile, senior leader Anand Sharma, part of G-23, said that if leaders tried to speak assertively in the extended meeting, several supporters oppose them. Hence, it is necessary that only the CWC people attend the meeting, he added.