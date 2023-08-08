4 Women MPs Walk Out of RS Protesting Maiden Speech by Ranjan Gogoi

Gogoi supported the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, explaining, “In my respectful submission, the bill is perfectly valid. The position in my perception is this- the state legislature makes laws for the states, Parliament makes laws for the Union territories. For NCT of Delhi, the legislature makes laws on state subjects except three. By virtue of 239AA(3)(b), Parliament has the power to frame laws beyond these three. That is exactly what the bill is seeking to do. Therefore, there is no question of overreaching (SC order). As a layman, it is not subjudice, what is pending before the SC is the validity of the Ordinance and specifically two questions referred to the Constitution Bench, and has nothing to do with what is being discussed in the House.”