4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Mizoram

The earthquake occurred at 12.55 am and the tremors had a depth of 13km.
4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Mizoram | Representative Image
An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude jolts Mizoram’s Champhai district on Wednesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck 50km east of Champhai.

The earthquake occurred at 12.55 am and the tremors had a depth of 13km.

The NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 00:50:55 IST, Lat: 23.41 & Long: 93.82, Depth: 13 Km ,Location: 50km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India.”

Last month, Dibang Valley in Arunachal was hit by 4.3 magnitude earthquake. The tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 5 km in Dibang Valley.

