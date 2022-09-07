Start ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Pakistan As India Got Divided in 1947: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at Congress on Tuesday and said if the party wants to start ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ then they should conduct the campaign in Pakistan.

CM Sarma asked Congress to start the campaign in Pakistan because he believes India got divided in 1947 when the party was in power asserting that ‘India is connected and united.’

“India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur ahead of launching the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign from Kanyakumari.