4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Jammu And Kashmir's Katra

An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Sunday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to NCS, the tremors were felt in the parts across Jammu and Kashmir at around 3.50 am on Sunday.
In a tweet, the nodal body that monitors earthquake activities, NCS informed that the epicenter was 80 kilometers east of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.
NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 03:50:29 IST, Lat: 32.96 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 80km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India."