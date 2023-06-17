Manipur

Manipur: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 Strikes Ukhrul

Pratidin Bureau

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Manipur's Ukhrul on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 10:30 am, the NCS said.

The NCS in a tweet said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 10:30:12 IST, Lat: 24.81 & Long: 94.50, Depth: 45 Km, Location: 13km S of Ukhrul, Manipur, India.”

Last month, an earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Shirui village.

The tremors were felt at 7:31 pm, 3 km northwest of Shirui in Manipur.
The depth of the earthquake was 31 km.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 3km northwest of Shirui in Manipur at around 7.31 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 31 km," National Center for Seismology said in a statement.

Earthquake

