Punjab Govt Announces Assistance To Farmers For Direct Seeding Of Paddy

The government of Punjab announced on Saturday that it will provide an assistance of Rs 1,500 per acre of land to farmers for the direct seeding of paddy.
The newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann informed about his government’s decision. He also took to Twitter to appeal to farmers to inspire friends and relatives to practice direct paddy cultivation, reported ANI.
He wrote, “Today government has decided to give Rs 1,500 per acre assistance to every farmer doing direct cultivation of paddy.”
“My appeal to farmer colleagues - Inspire your friends and relatives to do direct cultivation of paddy. This will increase the yield of paddy and we have to save the water of the soil of Punjab,” added Mann.
Notably, pre-germinated seeds are drilled directly into the field in direct seeding of paddy cultivation. Flooding of fields is not required in this method which helps to save water, while being less labour-intensive.