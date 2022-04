An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Ladakh’s Kargil on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The NCS informed that tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 30 kilometers and occurred at around 14.53 pm, reported ANI.

NCS wrote in a tweet, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 24-04-2022, 14:53:49 IST, Lat: 36.02 and Long: 77.33, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 195km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh, India.”