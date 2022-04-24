PM Modi Thanks People Of Guwahati For "Resounding Win" In GMC Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters of Guwahati on Sunday for handing a “resounding mandate” to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as trends showed BJP’s victory in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls.
The counting of votes for the polls held on Friday was underway today in which the BJP has won 43 wards, while ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has won from five wards out of the 57 wards of the GMC.
PM Modi also congratulated the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for the party’s sweeping victory. He took to Twitter to write, “Thank you, Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM Himanta Biswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hardwork.”
The Kamrup (metropolitan) district administration informed that out of the 57 wards, BJP secured 43 wards, while the AGP, its ally has won in five wards.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) have each won a ward so far, the district administration informed.
Assam CM Sarma responded to the trends showing a BJP victory in the GMC polls, saying, “I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP & its allies a historic win of 58/60 wards in the GMC Polls.”
He said that with this massive mandate, the faith of the people have been reaffirmed in the party’s development journey under the guidance of PM Modi, reported ANI.
Notably, the counting of votes began at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati from 8 am. Polling was held for 57 out of the 60 ward board with the BJP winning the other three unopposed.
A total voter turnout of 52.80 per cent was recorded in the polls. Congress had contested the most number of wards at 54, followed by the ruling BJP at 50, AAP at 39 and AJP at 25.
In line with the seat-sharing agreement with the BJP, its ally AGP contested in seven wards.