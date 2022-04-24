PM Modi Thanks People Of Guwahati For "Resounding Win" In GMC Polls

The Kamrup (metropolitan) district administration informed that out of the 57 wards, BJP secured 43 wards, while the AGP, its ally has won in five wards.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) have each won a ward so far, the district administration informed.

Assam CM Sarma responded to the trends showing a BJP victory in the GMC polls, saying, “I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP & its allies a historic win of 58/60 wards in the GMC Polls.”

He said that with this massive mandate, the faith of the people have been reaffirmed in the party’s development journey under the guidance of PM Modi, reported ANI.

Notably, the counting of votes began at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati from 8 am. Polling was held for 57 out of the 60 ward board with the BJP winning the other three unopposed.

A total voter turnout of 52.80 per cent was recorded in the polls. Congress had contested the most number of wards at 54, followed by the ruling BJP at 50, AAP at 39 and AJP at 25.

In line with the seat-sharing agreement with the BJP, its ally AGP contested in seven wards.