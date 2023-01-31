National

4.9 Magnitude Quake Rocks Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Earlier on January 24, strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital area.
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Andaman Sea
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Andaman SeaREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck near the Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Tuesday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred around 3:40 am.

The earthquake was 77 Km in dept, as per the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 31-01-2023, 00:15:40 IST, Lat: 12.60 & Long: 93.42, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," Tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on January 24, strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital area.

The tremors lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was centred in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Andaman Sea
5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Iran, 7 Killed
Earthquake

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com