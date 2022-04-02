5 Bangladeshi Nationals Repatriated from Tripura

The Tripura government repatriated five Bangladeshi nationals to their country through the Akhaura integrated check post in Agartala on Friday.

The five persons had unconsciously crossed the international border and entered India in a mentally-challenged condition four to seven years ago.

The BSF detained them and handed them over to police and during investigation they were found psychologically unwell.

The court had referred them to the Modern Psychiatric Hospital in Agartala where all five had been undergoing treatment.

The five Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Santosh Deb of Chittagong, Bijoy Chunu of Narayanganj, Moina Begum of Manikganj, Rogina Begum of Patuakhali and Kulsum Begum of Comilla.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Arif Mohammad had facilitated their return to their homeland and BSF officials handed them over to their Bangladeshi counterpart from where the relatives of the returnees received them on Bangladesh soil.

Mohammad said, “Their whereabouts were asked as they became mentally sound after treatment and they were reunited with their relatives.”

