Arunachal: 2 Youths Injured in Firing by Assam Rifles

In a tragic incident, two youths were injured in firing by the Assam Rifles jawan. The incident took place at Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the youths belong to Sasa village of Tirap district. The Assam Rifles jawan opened fire at the youths suspecting that they are terrorists. The youths were returning home after they went for fishing.

The youths have been admitted to the hospital. However, the Assam Rifles has taken responsibility of treating the youths.

The Assam Rifles also assured that the youths will be airlifted to Jorhat for advanced treatment. They also announced financial grant to the youths.

Meanwhile, a senior rank officer of Assam Rifles also accepted that the incident took place for their mistake.

