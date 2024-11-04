5 Key Verdicts CJI Chandrachud Will Deliver Before Retirement | Read Here

As Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud prepares to retire on November 10, the Supreme Court is poised to deliver several pivotal verdicts that have significant implications for various legal and social issues.

Among the most anticipated rulings are those regarding the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the validity of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, and wealth redistribution matters.