5 Key Verdicts CJI Chandrachud Will Deliver Before Retirement | Read Here

As Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud prepares to retire on November 10, the Supreme Court is poised to deliver several pivotal verdicts that have significant implications for various legal and social issues.
Among the most anticipated rulings are those regarding the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the validity of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, and wealth redistribution matters.
Here are five crucial verdicts expected from the CJI-led bench in the coming days:
Minority Status for Aligarh Muslim University (AMU): One of the most longstanding debates in legal circles, the verdict regarding AMU's minority status will address a case that has persisted for decades. The Supreme Court's seven-judge Constitution Bench reserved its judgment after extensive hearings that concluded on February 1.
The petition, spearheaded by AMU and the AMU Old Boy's Association, challenges a 1968 ruling that classified AMU as a central university of national importance, denying its status as a minority institution. This upcoming decision could redefine AMU's identity and governance.
2. Validity of the Madarsa Education Act: The bench is set to rule on appeals from Madarsas and Muslim individuals contesting the Allahabad High Court's decision to strike down the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004. During hearings, CJI Chandrachud emphasized the essence of secularism, stating, "secularism means to live and let live." The verdict will clarify the legal standing of Madarsa education in Uttar Pradesh.
3. Wealth Redistribution Issue: Another critical ruling will determine whether Article 39(b) of the Constitution allows the government to redistribute privately owned properties in the public interest. This case has garnered attention following political discussions surrounding the topic. A nine-judge bench initiated proceedings in light of these political statements, and the forthcoming decision will have far-reaching implications for property rights and public policy.
4. Delhi Ridge Tree Felling Controversy: The bench will also deliver a verdict on the illegal felling of trees in Delhi's ridge area, scrutinizing the role of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG). Previously, LG VK Saxena stated he was unaware that prior court approval was needed for tree removal in the ridge, asserting no wrongdoing by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman. The ruling will address environmental regulations and accountability in urban governance.
5. Scope of Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Licenses: The final verdict will clarify the legal boundaries surrounding LMV licenses, specifically whether individuals holding such licenses can operate transport vehicles classified as LMVs. This decision comes amid disputes involving insurance claims related to accidents where transport vehicles were driven by those with LMV licenses. The bench reserved its judgment on this issue on August 21.
As CJI Chandrachud's tenure comes to a close, these verdicts are poised to leave a lasting impact on Indian jurisprudence, addressing crucial issues of education, property rights, environmental protection, and the nuances of licensing regulations.