CJI Chandrachud Reflects on Ayodhya Verdict, Shares Personal Prayer for Resolution

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud revealed on Sunday that he prayed for divine intervention in resolving the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute before delivering the Supreme Court's landmark verdict. Speaking to residents in his hometown Pune, CJI Chandrachud emphasized the role of faith, stating, "God will find a way for those who have faith."
Reflecting on the Ayodhya case, which was under deliberation for three months, CJI Chandrachud noted, "We often have cases where no clear solution emerges. Something similar happened with the Ayodhya dispute." He added that he sought a resolution by praying before the deity, saying, "I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution."
The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, which centered around whether a 16th-century mosque was built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram, spanned decades as both a legal and political issue. The Supreme Court, led by a five-judge bench including CJI Chandrachud, delivered a historic verdict on November 9, 2019, allowing the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site while allocating a five-acre plot for the construction of a mosque.
In July, CJI Chandrachud visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers, ahead of the idol consecration ceremony held on January 22 this year, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.