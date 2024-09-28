5 Members of a Family Found Dead in Delhi's Rangpuri Village

In a tragic incident, five members of a family were found dead inside their apartment in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri Village, police reported on Saturday. The deceased, a man and his four daughters, are suspected to have died by suicide after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.
The incident came to light on Friday morning when neighbors noticed a foul smell emanating from the apartment and alerted the police. Upon arrival, officers broke open the door and discovered the father's body in the living room, with the bodies of his four daughters found inside the house. The daughters, aged between 8 to 18, were all physically disabled, according to police reports.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the father may have fed his daughters poison. The family's mother had passed away from cancer a few years ago, leaving the father, a carpenter, to care for the children alone. No suicide note was found at the scene.
A crime team and forensic experts were called in to investigate, and samples of food and medicine wrappers were seized from the apartment. The bodies have been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The family had been residing on the fourth floor of the building for the past eight years.