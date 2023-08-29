5-Year-Old Boy Recites Hanuman Chalisa In Record Time; To Receive President's Honour

Hanuman Chalisa is a well-known Hindu devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The word 'Hanuman' refers to Lord Hanuman's name, and the word 'Chalisa' refers to the devotional hymn's 40 verses (excluding the couplets at the beginning and end). This devotional hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman is thought to have been written by Tulsidas, a 16th-century poet and saint best known for writing Ramcharitmanas.