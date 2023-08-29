5-Year-Old Boy Recites Hanuman Chalisa In Record Time; To Receive President's Honour

Geetansh Goyal, a 5-year-old boy from Bathinda in Punjab has created a word record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in record time. For his feat, he has also been invited by the Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President Droupadi Murmu.
Geetanch created the record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in a duration of 1 minute and 54 seconds, at the age of just 4 years and three months.
He also received an appreciation certificate from the ‘India Book of Records’ and the ‘Title of Grandmasters in Records Breaking’ from the ‘World Records University’.
Speaking to ANI, Geetansh father Dr Vipin Goel said, “Yesterday we received a phone call from Rashtrapati Bhawan stating that a mail has been sent to us and that our child will be meeting the president. We felt very happy.”
“We are feeling very proud that a child created a world record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the age of 4 years and 3 months. He won the gold medal and on August 30, we were invited by the President. God has blessed the child”, he added.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to host an honour ceremony for the young prodigy on August 30.
Hanuman Chalisa is a well-known Hindu devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The word 'Hanuman' refers to Lord Hanuman's name, and the word 'Chalisa' refers to the devotional hymn's 40 verses (excluding the couplets at the beginning and end). This devotional hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman is thought to have been written by Tulsidas, a 16th-century poet and saint best known for writing Ramcharitmanas.