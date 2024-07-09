50 Flights Canceled, Several Diverted in Mumbai Amid Inclement Weather

Around 50 flights were canceled, and several others were diverted in Mumbai on Monday due to inclement weather, as reported by Mumbai International Airport.
Numerous airport personnel and aviation officials have been deployed across the terminals at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to assist passengers and provide necessary support.
The Mumbai International Airport Limited issued a statement, saying, "Inclement weather at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, on 8th July 2024 led to the temporary suspension of runway operations from 02:22 hrs to 03:40 hrs. CSMIA has deployed airport personnel across the Terminals to support passengers and provide them with necessary assistance. As part of our commitment to passenger safety and comfort, CSMIA has also made provision for additional seating and water for passengers. The airport is also in close contact with local authorities."
Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for Monday. RMC also issued a red alert for Pune and Satara.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Mumbai until July 12, with heavy to moderate rainfall expected in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal up to July 12.
IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, July 9, predicting very heavy rain in the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday morning caused traffic jams and waterlogging. The Kalu River in Thane and the Kundalika River in Raigad are nearing their danger marks after heavy rains in the last 24 hours.
The Central Railways announced that due to the incessant rainfall causing waterlogging at various locations, train services on the main line-down and up fast lines between CSMT-Thane are suspended.
However, down and up slow lines are operational. Harbour line services are temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Chunnabhati.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an alert for Mumbai residents, urging them to stay indoors. BMC also provided a helpline number, 1916, for residents to contact the Main Control Room for help and official information if needed. Mumbai received 101.8 mm of rainfall in the city and 14.1 mm in the suburbs between 8 am and 6 pm on Monday.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for all schools within its limits on Tuesday, July 9. All government and private schools will remain closed as per the orders from the NMMC Education Department.
Visuals showed waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai, leading to the temporary closure of the Andheri subway, with traffic being diverted to Swami Vivekanand Road.