50 Flights Canceled, Several Diverted in Mumbai Amid Inclement Weather

The Mumbai International Airport Limited issued a statement, saying, "Inclement weather at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, on 8th July 2024 led to the temporary suspension of runway operations from 02:22 hrs to 03:40 hrs. CSMIA has deployed airport personnel across the Terminals to support passengers and provide them with necessary assistance. As part of our commitment to passenger safety and comfort, CSMIA has also made provision for additional seating and water for passengers. The airport is also in close contact with local authorities."