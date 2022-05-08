52-year-old Nepali Sherpa Climbs Mount Everest for 26th Time

A Nepali Sherpa aged 52 years has climbed the Mount Everest for the 26th time, breaking his own record to scale the world’s highest peak for the highest number of times.

Kami Rita and his group of 11 Sherpa guides reached the 8,848.86 metre peak at 6.55 pm (local time), said Dawa Sherpa, manager of Seven Summit Treks Pvt Ltd.

The Sherpas made the expedition to fix ropes along the trekking route, to help climbers ahead of the peak climbing season starting May.

The group climbed through the traditional southeast ridge route which was pioneered by New Zealand’s Sir Edmund Hillary and Nepali Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

It may be mentioned that Rita scaled Mount Everest for the first time on May 13, 1994. Besides Mount Everest, Rita has also scaled Mount Godwin-Austen (K2), Mount Lhotse, Mount Manaslu and Mount Cho Oyu. He also holds the record for most climbs over 8000 metres.

