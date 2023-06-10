53rd DG-Level Border Co-ordination Conference (BSF-BGB) to Begin Tomorrow in Delhi

An Indian delegation under leadership of Ashwani Kumar, former Director General of BSF and the Bangladesh delegation under the leadership of Major General Quazi Golam Dastgir, former Director General BDR (now BGB) met at Kolkata on December 2,1975 for the first time to discuss mutual border problems. Since then, the meetings between DG BSF and DG BGB were held annually alternatively in India and Bangladesh till 1993.