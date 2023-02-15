6 Coaches of Passenger Train Derail in Telangana

At least six coaches of Godavari Express derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar. This was informed by railway officials on Wednesday.

The officials informed that no passenger was injured and causalities were reported in the incident.

"Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches," stated an official release.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, a train derailed in Mazhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. However, there was no report of any casualties in the incident.

A railway official said that the derailment took place when the train left for Baramulla from Mazhama station.

He said that a coach of train no 04483 skidded off at km no 85/7 and 85/8 on Budgam- Baramulla track. "All the passengers are safe and train is halted at Mazhama," he added.

The official said that the train service had been suspended on Budgam-Baramulla track in view of the incident.