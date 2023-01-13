J&K: Train Derails in Budgam district, No Casualties

A train derailed in Mazhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. However, there was no report of any casualties in the incident.

A railway official said that the derailment took place today morning when the train left for Baramulla from Mazhama station.

He said that a coach of train no 04483 skidded off at km no 85/7 and 85/8 on Budgam- Baramulla track. "All the passengers are safe and train is halted at Mazhama," he added.

The official said that the train service has been suspended on Budgam-Baramulla track in view of the incident.