6 Dead as Car Rams Into Kanwar Yatra Pilgrims In West Bengal

Six people were killed when a car crashed into a group of pilgrims in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.
The mishap occurred at Muni tea estate near Bagdogra in the Phansidewa block.
According to reports, the victims were participating in the 'Kanwar yatra' and were on their way to the 'Janglibaba' temple for Jal Abhisekham when a car coming from Deoghar struck them from behind.
The collision was fatal, and all six individuals died at the scene. The traffic in the area was disrupted temporarily as emergency services arrived.
Reports suggest that the victims had been traveling in a group of 12, with six ahead of the rest when the accident occurred.
Following the incident, the deceased's bodies were sent to the hospital for examination.
In a similar incident in Assam, at least five devotees lost their lives, and one was critically injured when a truck ammed into a group of people outside a temple in Assam's Kokrajhar district.
The tragic incident occurred in front of the Mahamaya temple in the Kachugaon area, where a speeding truck struck devotees participating in the Bol Bom yatra during the holy month of Sawan. The devotees had gathered at the temple to perform Jal Abhishekam.
Pushpraj Singh, Superintendent of Police for Kokrajhar district, confirmed the fatalities, stating, "Four people died after the truck hit them in front of Mahamaya temple in the Kachugaon area. One more person was critically injured in the incident and he was rushed to hospital.”
The deceased individuals have been identified as Sukra Kanta Roy (20), Joyo Roy (11), Bappi Ghosh (21), and Basudev Roy (22) from Hatigarh Village No. 1 in Gossaigaon.
Nabojit Ghosh (26) and Binan Roy (22) were rushed to Kachugaon Hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, Nabojit later died from his injuries at the hospital.