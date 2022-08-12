6 Killed In Major Road Mishap In Gujarat

As many as six people were killed in a major road mishap in Gujarat’s Anand district on Thursday evening, police said.
According to reports, the incident took place near Dali village of Sojitra tehsil of the district. Police said that a speeding car rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle resulting in the accident.
Officials informed that four people were on the auto-rickshaw and two were on the motorcycle, all of whom were killed on the spot. Meanwhile, the driver of the car is undergoing treatment in a hospital.
The family members were returning home after celebrating Rakshabandhan when the accident took place, police said.
The assistant superintendent of police of Anand, Abhishek Gupta said, “Six people died in an accident that took place between a car, bike and auto rickshaw at around 7 pm in Anand. Four people on the auto and two on the bike died on the spot and the driver of the car is under treatment in a hospital.”
“The car is owned by a person named Ketan and he has been admitted to the hospital. The car owner has been asked to report. Further information about the accident when will be known after the interrogation,” he further informed.