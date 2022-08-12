6 Killed In Major Road Mishap In Gujarat

As many as six people were killed in a major road mishap in Gujarat’s Anand district on Thursday evening, police said.

According to reports, the incident took place near Dali village of Sojitra tehsil of the district. Police said that a speeding car rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle resulting in the accident.

Officials informed that four people were on the auto-rickshaw and two were on the motorcycle, all of whom were killed on the spot. Meanwhile, the driver of the car is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The family members were returning home after celebrating Rakshabandhan when the accident took place, police said.