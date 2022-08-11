Nitish Kumar-Led Govt To Face Floor Test On Aug 24 To Prove Majority

The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government’s floor test to prove the majority in the Bihar Assembly will take place on August 24.

On Wednesday, Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for a record eight time after he resigned from the post a day earlier and quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

According to reports, the decision to hold the floor test was taken at a cabinet meeting attended by Kumar and Yadav on Wednesday.

There are also reports of an expansion of the cabinet which is likely to take place on August 16.

Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance has the support of 164 members in the assembly.

Nitish Kumar broke his alliance with the BJP for the second time in eight years on Tuesday before joining hands with RJD and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan including the Congress and Left parties. The Grand Alliance also has the support of HAM, which has four MLAs in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, BJP has accused Nitish Kumar of "disrespecting" the mandate given by the people of Bihar.

BJP and JD-U had fought the assembly polls together in 2020.Though the BJP won more seats, Nitish Kumar was made the Chief Minister.