6 Killed, 21 Injured in UP Road Accident

At least six people were killed on-spot and 21 others sustained injuries when a private bus collided with a DCM on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the incident happened around 4.30 am when the bus carrying around 50 passengers was en route to Rae Bareli from Punjab’s Ludhiana.

The private bus, after covering 61 km on the expressway, collided with the Direct Current Motor vehicle, a large loader-kind of truck, and plunged down as the rails broke.

Following the incident, the injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, SP Ranvijay Singh informed that 19 passengers sustaining minor injuries were sent to their onward destination by another bus after administering first aid, while six people died on-spot. The dead bodies were sent for postmortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences for the lives lost and directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

