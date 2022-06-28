6 Rescued as ONGC Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Arabian Sea

An Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) helicopter with nine people on board made an emergency landing near an oil rig in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday. Six people have been rescued so far, said ONGC.

According to a report of India Today, the helicopter mishap occurred around 11:50 am, about 60 nautical miles west of Mumbai, near ONGC’s Sagar Kiran offshore rig. A total of nine people, including seven passengers and two pilots, were on board the chopper.

An offshore supply vessel named Malviya 16 was diverted to assist in rescue operations. A Coast Guard aircraft has dropped a life raft near the location and another ship is also on its way to aid the rescue ops.