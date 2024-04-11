6 Students Dead as School Bus Overturns in Haryana, Several Injured

A tragic bus accident in Haryana claimed the lives of at least six school children and injured 20 others in Haryana's Mahendragarh, reports said on Thursday.
According to reports, the bus which was carrying a total of 40 children lost control and overturned leading to the fatal incident near Unhani village of Kanina.
Sources said, the bus was on its way to the school, which was functioning despite a holiday declared for Eid al-Fitr. The bus belonged to GL Public School, reports added.
As per reports, as many as 12 injured students were moved to a local hospital and two others have been shifted to a Rohtak hospital in critical condition.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are currently questioning the school authorities, sources added.