63 Maoists in Dantewada Surrender, Pledge to Join Democratic and Developmental Mainstream

In a landmark step towards peace and development in Bastar, 63 Maoists-- including 36 with cash rewards on their heads-- have renounced violence and committed to joining the democratic and developmental mainstream. The group comprises 45 men and 18 women, marking a major milestone under the “Poona Margham – From Rehabilitation to Social Reintegration” initiative in Dantewada district.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the event as a historic achievement, stating that it reflects the strong will of the Central Government under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the multi-dimensional security and development strategy led by Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. He emphasised, “Not the gun, but dialogue and development are the permanent solutions.”

Highlighting the state government’s efforts, Shri Sai said that Chhattisgarh’s sensitive rehabilitation policy, precise security measures, and governance-driven approach have brought Naxalism to its final phase. Maoist networks are being dismantled, and essential facilities-- including roads, electricity, education, healthcare, employment, and digital connectivity-- are reaching even the most remote areas of Bastar.

The Chief Minister assured that the surrendered Maoists would receive dignified rehabilitation, skill training, livelihood support, and social reintegration to help them become self-reliant citizens and permanently integrate into mainstream society.

He added that Bastar is no longer a land of fear, but is transforming into a land of opportunity, where peace, good governance, and development are laying the foundation for a prosperous future.

