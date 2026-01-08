Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Chairs Budget Preparations Meet

Preparations for the Chhattisgarh government’s third budget for the financial year 2026–27 have formally begun. As part of this process, a key review meeting regarding the budget formulation of the Home Department was held at the Mantralaya on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma.

Advertisment

The meeting was attended by heads of various units and departments under the Home Department, including the Police, Police Housing Corporation, Home Guards and SDRF, Prisons and Correctional Services, Directorate of Prosecution, State Forensic Science Laboratory, Sainik Welfare, Directorate of Estates, Chhattisgarh State Garage, Medico-Legal Institute, and the Chhattisgarh State Police Accountability Authority. Budget grant proposals received from all departments were discussed in detail, point by point.

While reviewing the proposals, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma emphasised that budget formulation must strike a balance between fiscal prudence and priority-based spending. He directed officials to ensure strict control over non-essential expenditure while making adequate and timely provisions for critical areas such as strengthening law and order, enhancing police capacity, housing and basic infrastructure, disaster management, modernisation of forensic facilities, prison reforms, and improving the effectiveness of prosecution.

He further stressed that budget proposals should be outcome-oriented, with visible and measurable improvements in public safety, speedy justice, and quality of service delivery. Highlighting the importance of modern technology, training, upgradation of equipment, and human resource development, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed all departments to clearly define objectives, expected outcomes, and cost-benefit analysis in their respective proposals.

Also Read: "Baseless": Chhattisgarh Congress Refutes BJP Govt's Development Claims

Underscoring the importance of coordination and timeliness, Sharma stated that the Home Department’s budget would play a decisive role in strengthening the state’s law and order mechanism, disaster preparedness, and judicial system. All units were directed to submit revised and strengthened proposals within the stipulated timeframe to facilitate finalisation of the budget.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Pingua, Director General of Police Arun Kumar Gautam, Director General (Prisons) Himanshu Gupta, Secretary Himshikhar Gupta, Secretary Ramesh Sharma, Secretary Neha Champawat, Additional Director General of Police Pradeep Gupta, Deputy Inspector General Manish Sharma, Director Fire Services Chandra Mohan Singh, along with other senior officers.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh's ‘Amrit Peedhi’, Heading to Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Seen Off