6511 New General Coaches Added to Indian Railways Fleet in Last 5 Years

This was stated by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on July 26.

Amrit Bharat services, which have modern State-of-the-art technology, are equipped with advanced features like Semi-Permanent couplers for jerk-free travel, horizontal sliding windows, foldable snack tables and bottle holders, mobile holders etc., have been introduced by Indian Railways (IR).

At present, four Amrit Bharat Express services viz. 15557/58 Darbhanga–Anand Vihar(T) Express and 13433/13434 Malda Town - SMVT Bengaluru Express, are being operated over the Indian Railways network. Besides, introduction of train services, including Amrit Bharat services, is an on-going process on IR subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, availability of resources etc.