Ashwini Vaishnaw Details Budget Allocation For Railway Ministry

The budget allocation marks unprecedented growth for NF Railway, with Rs 8,378.53 crores for new line and doubling projects, Rs 1,305.07 crores for track renewal and bridge works, and Rs 170 crores for signalling and telecom works. Additionally, Rs 537 crores have been allocated to improve passenger amenities at station premises. A total of 18 railway infrastructure projects, covering 1,368 km and involving an investment of Rs 74,972 crores, are currently underway in the northeastern region.