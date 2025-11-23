68 Chhattisgarh Youths Flagged Off for Karmasad–Kevadia Padayatra Honouring Sardar Patel

A group of 68 youths from Chhattisgarh was flagged off on Sunday to participate in the national Padayatra being organised in Gujarat to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The send-off ceremony was held at the Chhattisgarh State Youth Commission office in Raipur.

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, BJP State President Kiran Dev, and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Saw jointly flagged off the delegation. The participants will join the march from Karmasad, the workplace of Sardar Patel, to Kevadia, where the Statue of Unity, built in his honour, stands.

Speaking at the ceremony, BJP State President Kiran Dev said Sardar Patel played an unparalleled role in uniting 562 princely states and British-ruled provinces, laying the foundation of a united India. “His unshakeable resolve and tireless efforts stitched together the diverse regions of the nation into a single thread of unity,” he said.

Dev further informed that the youth team will march from Karmasad to Ekta Nagar and visit the Statue of Unity on November 30, before returning to Raipur. He extended his best wishes for the successful completion of their journey.

Among those present at the event were BJP State General Secretary Dr. Naveen Markandey, State Vice President G. Venkata Rao, Raipur Rural District President Shyam Narang, BJYM State President Rahul Tikriha, District Panchayat President Naveen Agrawal, BJYM District President Govinda Gupta, Vasu Sharma, Ashwini Vishwakarma, Vikas Mittal, and several leaders from the BJP and its youth wing.

Also read: Centre to Auction 15 Coal Mines in Chhattisgarh; Congress Alleges Favouring Adani