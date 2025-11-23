Centre to Auction 15 Coal Mines in Chhattisgarh; Congress Alleges Favouring Adani

The Union Government has initiated a fresh round of commercial coal mine auctions, drawing sharp criticism from the Chhattisgarh Congress, which alleges that the move is intended to benefit major corporate groups, including the Adani conglomerate.

According to Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Deepak Baij, the Centre has issued a notification announcing the open commercial auction of 41 coal mines across the country, of which 15 are located in Chhattisgarh. The e-auction process is scheduled to begin on 29 November.

Baij said the proposed coal blocks lie in dense forested zones, the opening of which would involve the cutting of lakhs of trees, posing a grave threat to the ecological balance of Central India. He warned that the mining expansion could irreversibly damage some of the state’s most fragile forest belts.

He revealed that four of the identified blocks in Raigarh district fall within the Lemru Elephant Reserve and are in close proximity to the railway line. Additionally, two blocks in Dharamjaigarh are located in elephant-sensitive regions. “The government wants to develop mining sites right inside the Lemru Elephant Reserve, despite frequent elephant movement in the area. This is a recipe for disaster,” Baij said.

The Congress chief accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of engaging in the “reckless exploitation” of Chhattisgarh’s mineral wealth. He alleged that even before the new Chief Minister could take oath, large-scale felling had already taken place in the Hasdeo Aranya forests. Similarly, in Raigarh’s Tamnar area, forest land protected under the Forest Rights Act was reportedly cleared and transferred for a coal block linked to Adani. In Bijapur, he alleged, forests were cut for a corundum mine without obtaining mandatory environmental clearances.

Baij further claimed that three coal mines in Bailadila and several iron ore blocks in Kanker have already been handed over to private entities. “Now the government is preparing to offer 15 more coal mines in Hasdeo Aranya, Tamor-Pingla, Korba, and Raigarh, the lungs of Central India, to private corporates,” he stated.

The Congress has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the auction process and called for a transparent review of environmental and rights violations in affected regions.

