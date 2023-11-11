7 Arrested In Haryana Spurious Liquor Case That Killed 16

As many as 16 people have died so far from drinking spurious liquor in Haryana's Yamunanagar, police said on Saturday adding that seven people have been arrested in connection with the matter.
Yamunanagar additional superintendent of police (ASP) Himadri Kaushik told ANI, "16 people have died in this incident. Six port-mortems have been done, and the bodies of six have been cremated without informing us, and post-mortem of four will be done."
"We have arrested seven people in connection with this case and are on police remand. We will investigate more about those connected with this case and arrest them," she said.
She further mentioned that they are informing villagers about the incident and asking them not to consume liquor from unregistered places. "We are also going to various villages and requesting people not to consume such liquors they have got from unknown sources," said Kaushik.
A probe has been initiated into the matter by the Yamunanagar police. Earlier on Friday, the Yamunanagar SP had said that the case unfolded after the police got information that a youth had died after consuming alcohol.
Yamunanagar SP Ganga Ram Punia said on Wednesday, "In the afternoon, we received the information that a youth had died after consuming alcohol. After this information, the team reached there and talked to the concerned doctor and relatives."
A case under sections 308, 302, 120 (B) and under sections of the Punjab Excise (Haryana Amendment Bill), the Punjab Excise Act, and Copyright Act have been registered against the accused, added the SP.
SP Punia said that the teams have also collected empty bottles and other evidence at the house of the deceased in the villages.
Meanwhile, one of the deceased's wives, Champa Devi on Thursday said, "My husband, Suresh Kumar, passed away after consuming liquor. I really don't know where he drank the liquor. Around six people have died. The culprits should be punished."