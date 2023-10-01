ANTF Busts Spurious Cough Syrup Factory in Meghalaya, 3 Including Assam Man Held

The seized items include 600 bottles of Elcodyl cough syrup (each of 100ml), 10 bottles of flavouring agent (500 ml each), 11 bottles of food colour (1 kg each), 10 kg of Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride (an ingredient of Phensedyl), 1 kg of Chlorpheniramine Maleato (another ingredient of Phensedyl), 7 books on Pharmacology and Drug preparations, 34 bottles of Phensedyl (100ml), 780 empty 100ml bottles of Phensedyl, 46 cartons with Phensedyl already marked, 1 carton of bottle caps, 1 plastic bag of Phensedyl labels, 1 bottling machine, and 2 sophisticated machines for drug preparation and filtration. Additionally, a sum of Rs 11,790 in cash was seized.