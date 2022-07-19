7 Electric Bikes At Pune Showroom Catch Fire While Charging

As many as seven electric bikes in a showroom in Maharashtra’s Pune burst into flames while charging on Monday and engulfed the showroom, officials of the fire brigade informed.

They said that no one was injured in the incident that took place last evening at the showroom in the Gangadham area in Pune.

Prima facie it looked like the fire broke out due to a short circuit while the bikes were put to charge. Officials said that chances are it could have happened due to overcharging, however, the exact cause will come to the fore after a thorough investigation.

An official informed that they received a call at around 8 pm yesterday after which they rushed to the spot to find that seven bikes were burnt beyond repair.