7 Electric Bikes At Pune Showroom Catch Fire While Charging

As many as seven electric bikes in a showroom in Maharashtra’s Pune burst into flames while charging on Monday and engulfed the showroom, officials of the fire brigade informed.
They said that no one was injured in the incident that took place last evening at the showroom in the Gangadham area in Pune.
Prima facie it looked like the fire broke out due to a short circuit while the bikes were put to charge. Officials said that chances are it could have happened due to overcharging, however, the exact cause will come to the fore after a thorough investigation.
An official informed that they received a call at around 8 pm yesterday after which they rushed to the spot to find that seven bikes were burnt beyond repair.
Meanwhile, a police official from the Market Yard police station said that the exact cause of the fire will be known once the fire department’s report comes in.
It may be noted that an Ola electric scooter caught fire in Pune in March this year. Following that and several other similar incidents, the company recalled 1,441 electric scooters for inspection.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said in April that the government will issue necessary orders on defaulting companies after receiving the expert panel’s report formed to probe the issue with increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire.