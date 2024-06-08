7 Leaders From Adjacent Countries Will Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

Leaders from seven surrounding nations and the Indian Ocean area, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third swearing-in ceremony on June 9.
According to reports, Besides Hasina and Muizzu, the other leaders will be attending the ceremony are Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Seychelles vice president Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.
Pakistan and Myanmar, which have previously taken part in Modi's oath-taking ceremony, are the only two neighbouring countries that have not yet been invited.
Pakistan was not invited for the 2019 inauguration too, after Modi’s peace initiative with Islamabad fizzled out because of repeated terror attacks carried out from across the border.
In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in New Delhi to attend oath-taking ceremony of PM-Designate Narendra Modi.