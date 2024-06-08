Maldives President To Attend PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

This visit would mark President Muizzu's inaugural official visit to India since he took office on November 17 last year. Notably, Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, chose to visit Turkey first and then China for his first state visit in January. Shortly after assuming office, President Muizzu stirred bilateral tensions by demanding the removal of approximately 88 Indian military personnel from the Maldives. These personnel were replaced by Indian civilians by the May 10 deadline set by President Muizzu.