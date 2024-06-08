Maldives President To Attend PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has reportedly accepted an invitation to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday, according to local media reports.
The Maldivian news portal Edition.mv cited its sister publication, Mihaaru News, in confirming his attendance along with several other senior government officials. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the Maldives President's Office regarding Muizzu's first official visit to India.
PM Modi is set to begin his third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India, following the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the parliamentary elections. Following Modi's win, congratulations from global leaders have been pouring in rapidly.
Earlier this week, President Muizzu congratulated PM Modi and expressed his willingness to work together to strengthen bilateral ties. He posted on X, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries."
In response, PM Modi thanked President Muizzu and expressed his eagerness to enhance cooperation between the two nations, stating, "Thank you, President @MMuizzu. Maldives is our valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region. I too look forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening our bilateral ties."
This visit would mark President Muizzu's inaugural official visit to India since he took office on November 17 last year. Notably, Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, chose to visit Turkey first and then China for his first state visit in January. Shortly after assuming office, President Muizzu stirred bilateral tensions by demanding the removal of approximately 88 Indian military personnel from the Maldives. These personnel were replaced by Indian civilians by the May 10 deadline set by President Muizzu.
The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was completed on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, and with its allies, holds 292 seats in Parliament. The Congress party, on the other hand, saw significant growth, winning 99 seats.
Other leaders have also extended their congratulations to PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to host leaders from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius, in addition to the Maldives, in alignment with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.