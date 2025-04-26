"700% Growth in Inland Waterways Reflects Modi’s Visionary Reforms": Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, speaking at a Rozgar Mela event, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative leadership, highlighting a remarkable 700% growth in cargo movement on India's inland waterways over the past decade.

"Under the bold vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inland waterways have witnessed an extraordinary 700% increase in cargo movement over the last 10 years," Sonowal stated.

He further emphasized that the Modi government's reforms and transformative initiatives have created new opportunities for the youth across every sector.

Sonowal also praised the government's focus on infrastructure development, asserting that such efforts are empowering India’s young population with unprecedented employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

