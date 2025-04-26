Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Hands Over 51,000 Job Letters to Youth

In a significant boost to India's employment sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed 51,236 appointment letters to newly-recruited candidates in various central government departments and organisations. The event, held on Saturday as part of the 15th edition of the Rozgar Mela, was coordinated across 47 locations nationwide, marking another milestone in the government’s commitment to providing job opportunities to the youth.

Addressing the new appointees, PM Modi extended his congratulations and highlighted the importance of their new roles in nation-building. "With your new responsibilities, you now play a crucial part in strengthening India's economy, infrastructure, internal security, and the welfare of its people. The more dedicated you are, the faster we progress towards a 'Viksit Bharat,'" he said, emphasizing the centrality of youth in the nation's growth.

The Prime Minister underscored the vital role of youth in driving the nation forward, stating, "If the youth are stakeholders in a country’s development, then rapid growth follows. Today, India’s youth are proving their potential." He also noted that the government’s youth-focused initiatives, including Skill India, Startup India, and Digital India, have created platforms for innovation and talent, propelling India to new heights in sectors such as technology and digital transformation.

Referring to the government's ongoing efforts to empower the youth, PM Modi pointed out the success of initiatives like UPI, ONDC, and GeM, which showcase how young Indians are spearheading India's digital revolution. He also highlighted the recently announced Manufacturing Mission under Budget 2025-26, designed to boost the 'Make in India' initiative and promote globally competitive products manufactured by Indian youth.

In his address, PM Modi referred to the remarkable growth in sectors such as automobile, footwear, and Khadi industries, with the latter crossing a turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore. He also praised the progress made in inland water transport, with cargo movement via waterways surging from 18 million tonnes in 2014 to 145 million tonnes this year, and the number of operational national waterways increasing from five to over 110, now covering nearly 5,000 km.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the upcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), scheduled to be held in Mumbai. He lauded the focus on India’s youth at the event, noting that for the first time, young creators from India would be given a global platform.

Particularly commendable was the increasing participation of women in various sectors, including the recent UPSC exams, where the top two ranks were secured by women. PM Modi expressed his pride in the inclusivity of India’s youth and praised the growing role of women in national progress.

Additionally, the Prime Minister discussed the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, encouraging youth to engage with workshops focused on AI and digital media. He stressed that these initiatives would inject new energy into India’s digital content future, ensuring that young Indians remain at the forefront of technological advancement.

Concluding his address, PM Modi urged the youth to contribute to the nation by participating in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, which encourages planting a tree in honor of their mothers. "Together, we will build a Bharat that will be 'Viksit' (developed) as well as 'samriddh' (prosperous),” he affirmed.

The newly appointed candidates will serve across key ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Department of Revenue, and Department of Higher Education. Since its inception in October 2022, the Rozgar Mela has successfully appointed over 10 lakh individuals to permanent government jobs, with the first edition distributing 75,000 letters and the 14th edition handing out 71,000.