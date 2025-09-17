75 Years of Modi, 11 Years as PM: BJP Blends Service with Celebration

When Narendra Modi first addressed the nation from the Red Fort in 2014, calling himself an “outsider to Delhi”, he pledged to transform governance, break silos in administration, and reconnect government with the people. Eleven years later, as he turns 75, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is marking his birthday with Sewa Pakhwada — a fortnight-long nationwide campaign of welfare, healthcare, and development programmes that reflect the priorities that have defined his leadership.

A Decade of Governance and Political Transformation

Since 2014, Modi has redefined political communication by directly engaging with citizens, bypassing intermediaries. His tenure has been marked by bold reforms — from implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), creating NITI Aayog, merging the railways budget with the Union budget, to pushing Make in India and digital payments. India’s economy has grown from being part of the “fragile five” to becoming the world’s fourth-largest, with projections to rise further.

On the political front, Modi’s leadership helped expand the BJP into the world’s largest political party, with over 14 crore members. Long-standing ideological goals such as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 were realised. His welfare-driven politics — centred around what he termed the “four biggest castes”: the poor, women, youth, and farmers — saw the rollout of schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat, and PM Awas Yojana, creating millions of beneficiaries or labharthis.

In foreign policy, Modi’s assertive approach reset India’s global role — from strengthening ties with world powers to launching initiatives like Vaccine Maitri and leading evacuations during global crises. His frequent visits to the Northeast and tribal regions also underlined his focus on inclusive development.

Birthday Celebrations with a Governance Touch

To mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday, BJP has launched Sewa Pakhwada (September 17–October 2), with programmes across states reflecting his focus on welfare and grassroots empowerment.

Delhi: 41 Municipal Corporation health centres are being upgraded into Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs on Wednesday, with plans for over 300 units in total. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 15 developmental works including hospital blocks, 150 dialysis centres, 101 clinics, drones for policing, and waste-to-energy plants. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced 500 crèches for children of women labourers.

Madhya Pradesh: Modi will launch Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar and the eighth National Nutritional Month from Dhar, besides transferring funds to nearly 10 lakh women under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. He will also unveil the Suman Sakhi Chatbot for maternal health, distribute the 10 millionth sickle cell card, and launch Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan focusing on tribal welfare. The PM will also inaugurate the PM MITRA Park under his 5F Vision (Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, Fashion to Foreign).

Varanasi: His parliamentary constituency will see projects worth ₹111 crore inaugurated and foundation stones laid.

Maharashtra: The BJP will conduct over one lakh cataract surgeries, 10 lakh eye check-ups, and distribute spectacles during the campaign.

Odisha: The state government will mark the occasion with the plantation of 75 lakh saplings.

Service and Symbolism

Party leaders describe the celebrations as symbolic of Modi’s governance priorities. Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said Modi’s grassroots exposure as an RSS pracharak gave him a ringside view of people’s struggles, shaping his pro-poor policies. Defence initiatives — from One Rank, One Pension to Agnipath and indigenous production drives — also reflect his mix of nationalism and reform.

As BJP leaders hail his leadership for redefining India’s politics, economy, and global stature, the nationwide birthday programmes seek to blend celebration with service, echoing Modi’s oft-repeated belief that governance must be rooted in the lives of the ordinary citizen.

