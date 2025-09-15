PM Modi at 75: A Look Back at His Global Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17. Over the past decade, he has steered India’s role on the global stage, shaping partnerships and leading key international forums.

G20 Leadership

In 2023, India held the G20 presidency under the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” PM Modi used the platform to push for the concerns of the Global South, focusing on food and energy security, climate change, and fairer development. India also launched the Voice of Global South Summit to bring emerging economies together.

BRICS Role

India has been an active member of BRICS, the grouping of major emerging economies. At the 2025 summit in Brazil, Modi emphasized climate action, sustainable growth, and reforms to give developing countries a bigger voice in global decision-making.

The Quad Partnership

India’s role in the Quad, alongside the United States, Japan, and Australia, has been a priority for Modi. At the 2024 summit, he underlined the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific, while also promoting cooperation on technology and climate change.

India-US Relations

Under Modi’s leadership, India’s ties with the United States have expanded into defence, technology, and trade. The two countries are working together on quantum computing, 5G and 6G technologies, and defence projects. While trade tensions did arise, including steep tariffs by the US on Indian goods, both sides have pledged to resolve issues.

Vaccine Maitri

During the pandemic, India launched Vaccine Maitri, a global vaccine outreach programme. Since 2021, India supplied over 30 crore doses to nearly 100 countries and international organisations, including over 1.5 crore as gifts to partner nations.

India-Russia Ties

India has maintained close ties with Russia, especially in defence and strategic cooperation. The two countries have worked together on major platforms like the S-400 missile system, T-90 tanks, Su-30 fighter jets, and BrahMos missiles. Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have also held regular high-level dialogues to strengthen the partnership.

AI Action Summit in Paris

Earlier this year, Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron. Leaders from around the world gathered to discuss the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence, with India playing a central role in shaping the conversation.

