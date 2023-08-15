77th Independence Day Celebrated By Tibetan Govt In Exile

"We are going through a period where we don’t have any freedom in our country and you can very well imagine how those conditions were when India was under British colonial rule so we would again like to congratulate the government and people of India and also ask the people of India to cherish this freedom. We always remain hopeful as I said if there is no hope then the cause would have died much before, so it exists even today because of the hope that we keep having so without hope it does not give a purpose to your cause so the hope is very much there and everybody knows that there is a lot of dynamism in the international politics so you never know when china is going to change and there will be a day when bright sunshine will envelop the land of Tibet," he said hoping that one day they will be able to hoist the Tibetan national flag in Tibet.