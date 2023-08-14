Independence Day 2023 Quotes, Slogans, and Wishes to celebrate 77th year of Independence

"Freedom is not given, it is taken." - Subhas Chandra Bose

"Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny." - Jawaharlal Nehru

"In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

"Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity." - Herbert Hoover

"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is Swarajya and the branches are Swadeshi and boycott." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Liberty has never come from the government. Liberty has always come from the subjects of it." - Woodrow Wilson

"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai

"Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood will contribute to the growth of this nation." - Shaheed Bhagat Singh

"Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." - Mahatma Gandhi

"The best road to progress is freedom's road." - John F. Kennedy

"Freedom consists not in doing what we like, but in having the right to do what we ought." - Pope John Paul II

"India is the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, the mother of history, the grandmother of legend, and the great-grandmother of tradition." - Mark Twain

"The future depends on what you do today." - Mahatma Gandhi

"The day when we shall match our military might with spiritual strength will be the dawn of our liberation." - Mahatma Gandhi

"May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our own country!" - Sardar Bhagat Singh

"Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties." - Sardar Patel

"India is, the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, the mother of history, the grandmother of legend, and the great-grandmother of tradition." - Will Durant

"Our nation is like a tree and its soil is the people." - Jawaharlal Nehru

"Our nation is a canvas and our actions the brush strokes that shape its destiny." - A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." - Mahatma Gandhi

"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." - Mahatma Gandhi

"We owe a lot to the Indians, who taught us how to count, without which no worthwhile scientific discovery could have been made!" - Albert Einstein

"Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country." - John F. Kennedy

"Freedom is the oxygen of the soul." - Moshe Dayan

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

"The future of India lies in the hands of its youth." - Swami Vivekananda

"Citizenship consists in the service of the country." - Jawaharlal Nehru

"India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfil her dreams." - Atal Bihari Vajpayee

"You must be the change you want to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi

"In the great books of India, an empire spoke to us, nothing small or unworthy, but large, serene, consistent, the voice of an old intelligence, which in another age and climate had pondered and thus disposed of the questions that exercise us." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony and progress in South Asia." - Atal Bihari Vajpayee

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly." - B. R. Ambedkar

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru

"Our nation is a land of diversity, where unity prevails despite differences." - Narendra Modi

"A nation's greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Our nation's progress lies in the hands of its youth; they are the torchbearers of our future." - Swami Vivekananda

"The soul of India resides in its villages." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Let us celebrate the spirit of unity that makes our nation strong." - Indira Gandhi

"Unity in diversity is India's strength and a testament to our rich cultural heritage." - Rajendra Prasad

